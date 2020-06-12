LAUREL COUNTY — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a residence on Allen School Road in Laurel County Friday afternoon.
Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards is investigating the shooting which is a suspected domestic dispute, according to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office release. It occurred around 4:28 p.m.
One individual was pronounced deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound and another individual was airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds.
A 9 MM pistol has been recovered, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
More information will be released following next of kin notification.
Also assisting at the scene for Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Major Chuck Johnson, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Hunter Disney, and Deputy Daniel Reed. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and Crossroads volunteer fire department and Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.
The Sheriff's Office said there is no danger to the public as the shooter is apparently one of the victims.
(Article courtesy of The Corbin Times-Tribune)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.