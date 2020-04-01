Local officials have issued executive orders going into effect immediately.
Mayor James Ed Garrison and County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson, under state of emergency authority previously declared by both, issued executive orders to limit one person per family allowed in all public stores throughout Manchester and Clay County.
The order will remain in effect until further notice and the issuance of another executive order that no longer requires the protection of the public health, safety and welfare of its citizens.
The city of Manchester has also formally closed all parks, including Big Hickory Golf Course, all pavilions, shelters or any meeting areas that make it impossible or difficult to observe social distancing. The walking trail inside Rawlings-Stinson Park is also closed.
The only exception is the walking trail in East Manchester. It shall remain open for running or walking as long as users obey social distancing of six feet apart.
To date, no positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Clay County.
