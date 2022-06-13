For far too long, students and staff at Oneida Elementary have had to endure an aging school built in the 1950’s. During that span the only renovation received was a gym addition.
That won’t be the case much longer. The board of education has appropriated $4.5 million for renovation at the county’s oldest elementary school.
The board approved Codell Construction as the construction manager and JRA architects as the architect for the project.
Once completed, the small rural school will have an entirely different look, one comparable with recently renovated schools within Clay County.
The renovation is being made possible through the Cares Act appropriation.
“In the past the state would not allow the board to use their bonding potential at the school due to the low enrollment,” Superintendent William Sexton said. “The Cares Act funding has truly been a blessing to our district and has enabled us to do things we were prohibited by the state to do before.”
The board sees the $4.5 million as an investment not only into the school, but the community of Oneida.
“Once completed the residents of Oneida will have a school, they’ll be proud to send their children and grandchildren to,” Sexton said. “This is an investment for our children and the entire Oneida community.”
