Board officials met with architects and their construction manager recently to discuss numerous future and current projects in the Clay County school system.
Major changes are coming to the school system as new projects are beginning and preparations are being made to start renovation work on others.
Superintendent William Sexton said it was hard to believe all these things could be happening at the same time.
“It’s took a lot of hard work and sacrifice to make this day come to life,” he said. “This is a total team effort from our board members to our administrators and to our staff. They all made this possible.”
Work on the $13 million renovation of Manchester Elementary is on schedule and should be finished by this summer, according to the superintendent.
Final plans are now being submitted for the new Area Technology Center for the high school. The plan has undergone several changes with the new center now being located at the back of the school where the tennis courts are.
“That is the recommended location as of now,” Sexton said. “If this plan is approved, we will also build new tennis courts next to the school as part of the project.”
Once the plan is approved by the Kentucky Department of Education, work could get underway as soon as next summer.
Architects also gave updates on earthwork removal for the new baseball and softball fields.
Work is expected to begin in May and the plan is for the new fields and fieldhouse to be completed by next season. The earth work will also need to be completed before the razing of the bleachers at Tiger Stadium, the architects said.
“That issue in conjunction with supply problems with aluminum means we will use the current bleachers for the upcoming football season,” Sexton said. “As soon as the season ends, we will immediately raze those bleachers.”
The new bleachers will be installed for use in the 2023 season.
Renovation work will be getting underway on the athletic complex as over $1 million will be spent on upgrades. This will include a new roof, an enlarged football locker room and locker rooms for the boys and girls track teams. This will also include renovation to the outside of the building.
“We will be removing the concession stand area and converting that space in additional locker rooms,” Sexton said. “The concession area from the baseball/softball field will now serve football as well.”
Once completed, the entire area will be joined together as one athletic complex.
The exterior of what is known as the ‘red building’ was also discussed. Architects will be submitting their plans on changing the color of the building to coordinate with the existing high school, new athletic complex, and baseball/softball field color scheme.
Renovation of Bobby Keith Gymnasium and the Roger Martin Auditorium was also discussed. Architects will be doing a walk-thru of both in the coming weeks and will present plans for renovating both facilities. Those plans will include new chairs and an enlarged stage for the auditorium among other things.
“Our Tiger Troupe is a highly successful program,” Sexton said. “The auditorium has now become outdated since being built in 1991. Whatever we need we are going to do our best to make it happen for them.”
The gym will include a new playing surface, as the current one can’t be refinished anymore.
“The floor has been sanded down and refinished to its final layer,” Sexton said.
New chair back seats on both sides, new lighting, paint, and a new concourse was also discussed for design.
Construction could begin as soon as next summer.
Architects will also be doing a walk thru at Oneida Elementary for possible exterior and some interior renovation soon. Once completed, they will present the board with their plan and cost estimate.
