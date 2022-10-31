An Oneida man faces a host of charges following an accident Saturday night on the Hal Rogers Parkway that involved the sheriff-elect of Whitley County.
Bill Elliotte, a retired Kentucky State Police trooper that won the Republican nomination for sheriff in Whitley County, was travelling west at the Big Creek exit when a Chevrolet truck driven by Kendell Osborne, 33, of 2176 Laurel Branch Rd., turned into their path, according to a report by the Kentucky State Police.
Osborne was turning towards Big Creek and struck the Ford truck driven by Elliotte nearly head-on.
The Elliotte truck then crashed into the guardrail at the entrance ramp. Inside the vehicle where four passengers, Elliotte’s wife Larrietta, son Reed, his mother-in-law and a foreign exchange student from Italy.
Bill Elliotte crawled out of the vehicle following the crash and suffered an elbow injury and laceration to the head. His mother-in-law, unnamed, was trapped in the back seat. His wife suffered minor injuries and the two children were uninjured except for bruising.
Clay Emergency Services and the Big Creek Fire Department had a quick response time to remove the two women from the vehicle. Larrietta Elliotte was taken to St. Joseph London where she was treated and released, according to a post by Bill Elliotte on his Facebook page.
His mother-in-law was flown from the scene via helicopter.
While interviewing Osborne, KSP trooper W. Harrison said he could smell alcohol.
“Osborne said he could not remember what happened and while speaking to him I smelled the presence of alcohol,” the trooper stated on his report.
Osborne told the trooper he had a “few drinks” earlier that morning. Field sobriety tests were performed and showed a result of alcoholic beverages.
“He (Osborne) had blood shot and glossy eyes,” the trooper stated. “During the walk and turn test he missed 16 heel-to-toe steps.”
The test was administered a second time and he missed eight steps. Osborne was placed under arrest and consented to an intoxilyzer test. The results were .162.
He was charged with five counts of wanton endangerment 1st; three counts of assault 1st; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; no registration receipt and no registration plates.
He was lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.
On a side note, to the accident, Reed Elliotte, the son of Bill and Larrietta is nationally known.
In December 2021, Reed had the opportunity of a lifetime when he got to appear on a segment of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.
Elliotte, a bit of a presidential expert and self-proclaimed “old soul,” made a video and sent it to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. He was asked to appear after they reviewed the video.
Reed was back on his social media page Sunday following the accident playing “Shall We Gather at The River” on the piano. Reed said, “I thought I was going to last night (in reference to the wreck). I can’t sing that good now because of the wreck. The seatbelt made me get some bruises and it hurts when I sing and I’m getting out of tune too. I’ll be back singing around Thanksgiving.”
