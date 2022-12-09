“For the first time in my life, the community of Oneida is coming together as one.”
Those were the words of resident Eugene “Moose” Stewart Thursday as he spoke to the fiscal court about the recent Christmas in the Park held in downtown Oneida.
Stewart says an estimated 500 people attended the event that was highlighted by a community Christmas tree that included decorations from those participating.
“It was outstanding to see our community come together the way it has,” Stewart said. “There’s a tremendous amount of pride within our community right now with a lot of entities working together to help promote our town.”
To help draw interest in the area, citizens formed the Oneida Tourism, Commerce and Restoration Committee.
Several events have been held during 2022 and each one continues to grow.
Committee member and Oneida resident Pam Asher also praised the event.
“The Oneida Tourism Group did an amazing job on the first annual Christmas tree lighting and celebration,” she said. “It was an awesome event and was greatly appreciated. Thank you all for our efforts. Great things are happening in our beautiful town!”
Donna Combs Foster, a member of the group and organizer, says it took many entities willing to donate their time and money to make this a success.
“This was a big event to pull off, the community really came together and made it happen,” she said. “We appreciate all that came to support the celebration of Christmas in the Park. Without the community support all the work would have been for nothing. Seeing the children smile was worth all the effort.”
Stewart says more events are being planned now for 2023 in Oneida.
