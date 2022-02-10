Mrs. Opal Asher born October 29, 1933 departed this life on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital, Hazard, Ky. She was 88 years old.  Opal was born in Leslie Co., Ky., the daughter of the late Henry Caldwell and Lora Whitehead Caldwell.  Opal was a loving homemaker, wife, mother & grandmother.  She was a devoted member of the Muncy Creek Baptist Church, Hyden, Ky., and was a life-long resident of Leslie Co.  Opal enjoyed sewing, gardening & flower gardening.  Opal's greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.  Opal was preceded in death by her parents, her loving and devoted husband, Donald Asher, sisters, Wanda Hacker, Jean Ward, Fern Robinette, Nannie Farmer Marie Caldwell, brothers, Douglas Caldwell & Phillip Caldwell.  Mrs. Opal Asher leaves the following relatives surviving, her cherished son, Craig Asher & Laronda of Hyden, Ky., cherished daughter, Lori Wilson and Josh of Manchester, Ky., two brothers, Henry Caldwell, Jr and Donna K., Bill Caldwell, three sisters, Betty Miller and Johnny, Bonnie Haskel, Laura Caldwell, seven treasured grandchildren, Christian Wooton, Andrew Wooton & Kailee Nolan, Katelyn Asher, Charlie Wilson, Elizabeth Wilson, Cameron Hoskins, Haleigh Hoskins and a host of other relatives and friends.  You may offer your condolences to the family at www.dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com<

