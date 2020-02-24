Opal Lee Caudill, age 67 departed this life on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Sunday, August 10, 1952 in Red Bird, Kentucky.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Arley Caudill, her children: Jessie Wombles and his wife Martha, Rodney Wombles, Billy Joe Caudill and his wife Brittany, her step-children: Norma Caudill and her fiancé Tim and Michael Caudill and his wife Hazel and her niece she raised as her own: Mary Wombles, 11 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother: Mallie Wombles, her son: Russell Wombles, her infant son: Michael Dwayne Wombles, her sisters: Virginia Taylor, Della Holland and Edna Couch and her brother: Edward Wombles.
Funeral Services for Opal Lee Caudill were conducted on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ken Bolin presiding. She was laid to rest in the Caudill Cemetery in the Beech Creek Community.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
