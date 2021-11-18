On November 16, 2021 Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Chief Deputy Clifton Jones, Deputy Dewey Grubb, Deputy Trent Baker, Deputy Darrell Goins, Deputy Coty Arnold, Deputy Jerry Neeley and Deputy John Root arrested 22 individuals and executed a high number of arrest warrants inside the county on charges ranging from Warrants of Arrest to Indictment Warrants. Listed below are the individuals charged with the crimes along with other incidents that occurred while warrants were being executed. The photos attached are courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Jason Smith, 43 of North Highway 421:
• Serving Clay County Indictment Warrant
Jacob Walden, 33 Arrowhead Court:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Whitley District Court
Jessielene Wagers, 48 of Curry Branch:
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Giving Officer False Name or Address
Michael Johnson, 34 of Willow Road:
• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Laurel District Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Clay District Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Madison District Court
Tony Hoskins, 56 of Lucy Lane:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Clay District Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Clay District Court
• Serving Probation Violation Warrant
Randy Holland, 56 of Muddy Gap:
• Serving Flagrant Non Support Warrant
Nancy Reid, 35 of Bridge Street:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Clay District Court
Korey Mullins, 31 of Mill Creek:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Clay District Court
Jimmy Davidson, 40 of Dark Hollow Road:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Letcher Circuit Court
Robert Banks, 30 of Locust Street:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Clay District Court
Brianna Bowling, 23 of Sizerock:
• Serving Clay County Warrant of Arrest
Denvard Duff, 50 of West Yeager:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Clay Circuit Court
Ashley Murrell, 30 of Crawfish Road:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Clay Circuit Court
George Bill Robinson, 48 of Paul Road:
• Serving Laurel County District Court Warrant
Joshua Jarvis, 31 of Curry Branch:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Clay Circuit Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Clay District Court
Sheila Barger, 53 of Roots Branch Road:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Clay District Court
Michael B. Sams, 40 of Morgan Branch:
• Serving Warrant of Arrest
Matthew Root, 30 of Firehouse Road:
• Serving Clay County Warrant of Arrest
• Serving Clay County Warrant of Arrest
Bessie Smith, Tri County Road:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Marlena Gast, 32 of ArrowHead Court:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Lesley Roberts, 51 of North Highway 421:
• Serving Clay County Indictment Warrant
Terry Sandlin, 35 of North Highway 421:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
