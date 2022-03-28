Hello friends. I was out traveling recently to tourism conferences and gladly promoting our town.
I’m glad to be back in good ol Clay County that’s for sure. Recently, it was reported that we received 2.2 million dollars of earmarked money from Congressman Hal Rogers for a Manchester Marketplace.
This facility is said to provide the community and visitors a place for education, music, culture, and arts. This is amazing news for downtown Manchester. When I look at these plans it reminds me of what other towns have in their farmers market except ours will be very multi functional. I would call it a farmers market super center.
There is so many things that can happen in this new state of the art facility. For example: farmers market, or local markets, storytelling, gun shows or trade shows, music, art symposiums, the list goes on and on. A new shiny building downtown that took place of a rundown building is a win for our community.
Not to mention it will be just steps away from the new building that Advent Health is remodeling downtown. Two new spaces that are functional to our community are vital for our downtown revitalization.
I was respectfully concerned when I looked on Facebook and saw many locals complaining about receiving 2.2 million dollars. People saying we need another Walmart and more clothing stores and etc. first of all you cannot build those places with Federal money. You have to build specific things with the allotted money.
Second of all we are the smallest city in the State of Kentucky with a Walmart. We should be happy and blessed that we have one in our community. Not to mention our Walmart is in a remodeling process.
I ask everyone to embrace the progress. Have faith in the master plan. There is so many good things happening here that many may not be aware of but I assure you it’s happening. It’s all not gonna happen overnight but the $2.2 million from Congressman Rogers was a step in the right direction. I’m super excited for our future in this town. Much love Manchester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.