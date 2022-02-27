Orbin Smith, age 87 departed this life on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Mary Breckinridge ARH in Hyden, Kentucky. He was born on Wednesday, March 28, 1934 in Manchester, Kentucky to Theo and Rula Smith.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Raleigh Smith, Christopher Smith, Donald Smith, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Smith, Connie Smith and Elaine Henson as well as a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Theo and Rula Smith, his wife: Lena Smith, his daughter: Imogene Smith, his son: HE Smith, his brothers: Wilburn Smith, Vernon Smith and Charlie Smith, his sister: Alta Smith and his half-brother: Marshall Root.
Funeral Services for Orbin Smith were conducted on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Mitchell presiding. Burial followed in the Smith Cemetery in the Granny’s Branch Community.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
