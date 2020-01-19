Orgie Jane Mayfield Vroeg (Sis) age 93, passed away January 11, 2020 at Azira Care Facility in Des Moines, Iowa.
Orgie was born at Tanyard, Clay County, KY, on August 14, 1926 to Eliza Jane Lewis Mayfield and Hopper Mayfield. Orgie grew up working on the family farm. As an adult in retirement she enjoyed going fishing, riding her 4 wheeler, working puzzles and making quilts. But her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family.
Orgie is survived by two sons: Art Cunningham and wife Charlotte from Des Moines, Iowa, and Jim Cunningham, of Sioux City, Iowa; one daughter, Betty Harris and husband Jack from Des Moines, Iowa; son-in-law, Rod Cunningham and daughter-in-law, Kim Cunningham from Des Moines, Iowa; one sister-in-law, Rosie Mayfield of TN.
She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Orgie was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Vroeg, her daughter, Susan Cunningham, and three sons: Harold Cunningham, Dean Cunningham and Dick Cunningham; also her parents, two brothers: Oakley Mayfield and Chester Mayfield; and two sisters: Barbara Peters and husband Clark and Georgia Miller.
A Memorial Service to remember Orgie’s life is planned for 2 PM on April 10, 2020 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel, with burial following in the Lewis Cemetery.
