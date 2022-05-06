Orie Stewart, 68, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 3rd, at his home. 

Orie was born in Clay County, KY on December 9, 1953, a son of the late Simon and Edith Harris Stewart. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. 

Orie is survived by his brothers and sisters: Arnold Stewart of London, Charlie Stewart of Jackson County, Ruth Collins of Manchester, and Vernie Johnson of Florida. 

He is also survived by his niece, Teasha Smith, and great-nephew, Keaton Smith. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. 

In addition to his parents, Orie was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters: Simon Stewart, Eddie Stewart, Troy Stewart, Floyd Stewart, Bill Chism, Lillian Jones, Betty Jo Conner, and Laurie Hicks. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 7th at Britton Funeral Home, with Dustin Sims officiating. Burial will follow at the Stewart Family Cemetery on Gregory Branch. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, May 6th at Britton Funeral Home.

 

Recommended for you