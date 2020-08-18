Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brent France along with Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Daniel Reed, Deputy Charlie Johnson, with assistance from Fish and Wildlife Officer Dylan Martin and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement Officer Michael Harrison arrested David G. Osborne age 51 of Somerset on Sunday evening August 16, 2020 at approximately 6:19 PM.
The arrest occurred off London Dock Road, approximately 15 miles west of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject attempting to break in to a residence there.
While enroute to the scene deputies learned that apparently the male subject had made entry into the residence and pointed a handgun at a female stating that he would kill her and her six-year-old daughter.
Upon arrival at the scene deputies located the suspect who had allegedly been disarmed by a neighbor of the original victim and learned that the suspect had allegedly threatened to kill him and his wife. An investigation was conducted and the suspect was determined to be under the influence. David G. Osborne was charged with wanton endangerment – first-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place; terroristic threatening – third-degree; menacing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.