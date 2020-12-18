Oscar Gray, 79, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, December 14th, at his home.
Oscar was born in Clay County, KY on November 18, 1941, a son of the late Brandy and Ivory Collins Gray.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia Mitchell Gray; his son, Oscar Glenn Gray, and his daughter, Beverly (Rick) Chadwell, all of Manchester.
Oscar is also survived by two grandchildren: Jason Erick Chadwell, and Jessica (Hagen) Turner; two great-grandchildren: Ava Turner and Ella Turner; and the following brothers and sisters: Larry (Linda) Gray, James (Linda) Gray, Alonzo Gray, Sally Lee, Hazel Smith, and Verdlain (Tommy) Frasier.
In addition to his parents, Oscar was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Nancy Gray, Bill Gray, Mary Lena Gooch, Elsie Matthews, Helen Williams, and Elmer Gray.
Services were held on Wednesday, December 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Roy Woods and Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial followed in the Steve Mitchell Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.