Ossie Becknell, 75, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, December 25th, at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, KY.
Ossie was born in Lexington, KY on June 7, 1946, a daughter of the late James and Alice Asher Becknell.
She was a retired school teacher for the Clay County Board of Education, valedictorian for the class of 1964, and lead majorette. Ossie majored in Mathematics and minored in German at Transylvania University.
Ossie is survived by two brothers: James Rice Becknell and wife Sharon of Winter Haven, FL, and Charlie Becknell and wife Gerrie of Lexington, KY.
She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Charlie Asher "Trapper" Becknell II, Emily Morgan Thomas and husband Benjamin, and Alyce Elizabeth Adams and husband Joshua; and her great-nieces and nephews: Brett A. Thomas, Ella Morgan Thomas, and Alric James Adams.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 28th at Britton Funeral Home, with Buck Ryan officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM on Monday, December 27th at Britton Funeral Home.
