Ossie Jewell Davidson, age 70 departed this life on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at his home. He was born on Friday, October 12, 1951 in Shelbyville, Indiana to the union of Johnny and Pearl (Davidson) Davidson. He was a carpenter.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Teresa (Hinkle) Davidson; and his children: Jacob Davidson and Tiffany, Michael Davidson and Danielle, Kevin Davidson and Lora, and Deborah Bonilla; and his grandchildren: Hunter, Abagail, Damian, Charlie Jewell and Harley. Also surviving are these brothers and sisters: Rebecca Dysart and William, Josephine Lux, Rita Leake, Linda Smith and Kenny, Denzil Davidson, James Davidson and Stella, Mendel Davidson and Kay and sister-in-law: Donna Lyttle.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Johnny and Pearl Davidson, his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Judge and Mary Hinkle; his sisters: Julie Mathis, Janet George; sister-in-law: Nannie Mae White; brothers-in-law: Bert Lyttle, Steve Lux and Ronald George.
Funeral services for Ossie Jewell Davidson will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 1:00 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dustin Sims and Bro. Rick Holt will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loves ones on Sunday evening from 6:00-9:00 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.