Retired Air Force MSgt Otis Davidson, from Manchester, KY, born October 21, 1935, to the union of Hugh and Myrtle Daniel Davidson, of Bullskin, Oneida, Clay Co., Kentucky, at the age of 87, has gone home to be with his Jesus on November 12, 2022 surrounded by his family. Otis served his country with great honor and distinction, from 1954-1974. Otis was a great Kentucky farmer, no matter where we lived he had a garden somewhere. Loved to walk the woods with his brothers hunting ginseng and go fishing, but what he loved the most was his family. Devoted Christian who served his Lord and had dual membership at Pleasant Run Baptist Church Manchester, Ky and New Hope Baptist Church, Westville, FL. Otis is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Wood Davidson of 64 years. Blessed with daughter Joan Davidson LaPlante and husband Jefferey, of Mason, TN. Son David Davidson and wife Susie of Dickson, TN. Son Mark Davidson and wife Sara of Ponce DeLeon, FL. Grand Children-Stephanie LaPlante Kurtz and husband Matthew of Ft Myers, FL. Bryan LaPlante of Chattanooga, TN. Saron Rebecca LaPlante Brenner and husband Cody of Ft Oglethorpe, GA. Joshua Davidson and wife Jessica of Louisville KY. Caleb Davidson of Nunnely, TN. Gallagher Davidson and wife Tori of Ponce DeLeon, FL. Robin Davidson Underwood and husband Blaine of Westville, FL. Shelby Davidson Messer and husband Max of Bonifay, FL. Special grandson James Curtis and wife Ashley of Sumter, SC. Great Grand children-Alyssa Kurtz; Trinity-Alicia-Katherine-Aaron and Sara Underwood; Samuel Davidson; Maggie Davidson. Brother-Maynard Davidson and wife Jessie of Ethridge, TN. Sister-Lois Davidson Hacker of Mt. Juliet, TN. Sister-RuthAnn Davidson of East Bernstadt, KY. Several nieces and nephews. Several cousins and numerous close friends. Preceded in death: Father-Hugh Davidson; Mother-Myrtle Daniel Davidson; Brother-Bryce Davidson; Sister-Bernice Davidson Byrd; Brother Sherrill Davidson; Brother-Jerry Davidson; Brother Willis Davidson and Grandson Phillip LaPlante. Otis will be greatly missed by all who loved him, but we are all at peace in our hearts knowing he’s in a better place not suffering anymore, having a wonderful family reunion forevermore in heaven with Jesus. Till we meet again.
A Celebration of Life will be held May 6, 2023 at the Clay County Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962 at 1 PM. Come and share this time of fellowship, remembrance and celebration with family and friends.
