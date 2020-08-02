Otis Vaughn (Junebug) Jr., age 58, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Davida Ann Harris Vaughn; his mother, Geraldine Daniels Vaughn; his daughter, Ashley Henson & husband Jonathan of East Bernstadt, KY; six siblings, Hank Vaughn & wife Tammy of East Bernstadt, KY, Audrey Vaughn of London, KY, Georgie Vaughn-Barkdull of East Bernstadt, KY, Barbara Barkdull & husband Rick of Hartford, IN, Shirley Vaughn of London, KY, and Pecon Vaughn & wife Sherril of London, KY; three grandchildren, Raylan (Raybug) Henson, Kaylynn Henson, and Leanna Henson, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Vaughn, Sr; three siblings, Joyce Vaughn, Carolyn Vaughn, Willis Vaughn.
Junior was a service technician at Vaughn Tire where he worked with his three brothers. On his days off, he loved to go hunting, fishing and camping.
The family of Otis Vaughn (Junebug) Jr. will receive friends on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
