The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that a bridge replacement project in Clay County starts on Monday, July 12.
This project will replace the Otter Creek Road bridge over Goose Creek and will include an onsite diversion that will be used by traffic during construction. The new bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic by Friday, September 10.
Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.