Mr. Otto Messer, 76, of Brighshade, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 27th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Otto was born in Brightshade, KY on May 3, 1943, a son of the late Robert Messer and Daisy (Smith) Messer. He was a former coal miner, a retired Light Weight Equipment Operator for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and Department of Highways; and retired after working 30 years and 4 months on Friday, November 30, 2001.
Otto married Bobbie Jean Mills on February 16, 1963, at Lyttleton Baptist Church. He was baptized on Saturday, August 14, 1965, at Hubbard Missionary Baptist Church, where he was an Elder, a devoted and faithful member.
Otto was a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) holder and a snowplow/salt truck driver. Even after retirement, Otto maintained his passion for construction and enjoyed monitoring developments related to highway construction sites, bridges and buildings.
His caring nature and passion for friends, family, and community were reflected in his pastimes and commitments. Otto was a regular and involved member of his church where he attended business meetings, arrived early to help prepare the building for service, and stayed late to lock the doors and turn off the lights and heat/air conditioner.
Since 2014, Otto helped deliver ten-pound bags of sweet Vidalia onions in Clay County for the Leslie County Shrine Club.
Otto also possessed a compassion for animals extending from his early life when he raised cattle on his Mill Creek property. Some of Otto's other pastimes included attending open houses, gardening, watching his favorite television shows and monitoring the scanner. Otto participated in community events for the Brightshade Volunteer Fire Department and Mill Creek United Methodist Church.
Otto is survived by his wife, Bobbie Jean (Mills) Messer, and his two daughters, Norma Jean Messer and Patricia Ann Messer, all of Brightshade.
He is also survived by brothers and sisters: Flem R. Messer and wife Tena of Danville, Betty Sue Messer Parks and husband Charles of Manchester, Leighman Messer and wife Vernice of Manchester, Quada Joyce Messer Trobaugh and husband Eugene of London; three sisters-in-law: Alphie Smallwood Messer of Manchester, Creasie Jackson Messer of London, and Donna Marie Mills Jackson of Manchester; one brother-in-law, Clarence Langdon of Morrow, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews; and a host of family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Otto was preceded in death by the following siblings: Leon Messer, Thena Kirby, Eugene Messer, and Estill Messer; three nephews, Danny Messer, Randy Lloyd Smith, and Dallas Dewayne Messer; his great-nephew, Logan Lewis; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Chester Jack Mills and Eva Smith Mills; two brothers-in-law: Chester Mills, Jr. and Carl Mills; and one sister-in-law, Thelma (Jessie) Mills Langdon.
Private Funeral Services for the family will be held on Thursday, April 2nd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Brother Leighman Messer, Reverend Tim Phipps and Reverend Nathaniel (Nate) Messer officiating. Private Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery on Brighshade.
A Memorial Service for all public, family, and friends will be held at a later date after Covid-19 restrictions are over.
A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available at 1:58 pm on Thursday, April 2nd at Facebook.com/BrittonFuneralHome.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
