The coronavirus outbreak continues in Clay County has 29 confirmed cases were reported today and 18 probable cases, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
25 of the 29 are community rates with the remaining four cases at the Manchester Federal Corrections Institute.
The total is for three days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday) as the county continues to trend with one of the highest rates in the state.
Clay is listed as a "red" county with a rate of 51.7%, one of the highest in the state. The county has 151 active cases.
The outbreak has led to the school system being virtual only, the county courthouse closed and now a positive case reported at the county jail.
This is a developing story and we will keep you updated.
