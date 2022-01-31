The largest amount of COVID cases in a single month for Clay County has been reported in January, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
1,137 cases have been confirmed from January 1-28th, according to the CVDHD.
The latest report shows 495 cases were reported from January 22-28. The previous week’s report (Jan. 15-21) showed 359. The first two weeks of January was a combine 283 cases.
The rise in cases statewide has been blamed on the omicron strain and is putting a huge strain on healthcare systems statewide.
Clay County’s positivity rate is 343% and rising as of January 28th.
