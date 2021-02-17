The number of those without power is dwindling, but over 1,000 locations are still without power in Clay County. At this time yesterday, nearly 5,000 locations in the county were without power.
A total of 1,784 locations are still without power as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon
The largest number of outages for Jackson Energy are centered in the northern section of the county. This includes portions of Burning Springs, Sexton's Creek and Fogertown.
The second largest outage area appears to be around the Clay/Laurel County line in the White's Branch, Root's Branch, Elisha Feltner Road area.
