Clay County has been dealt a huge weather-related blow over the last several weeks.
First it was an ice storm followed by two major floods.
A lot of the county roads have severely damaged, and the county road department has been out in full capacity working tirelessly hour after hour on consecutive days.
They’re working with very little rest and no days off in the process.
Clay has the state’s third biggest county road system with 525 miles of county roads. With that many miles you can see why it’s hard getting everything fixed quickly.
County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson and the Clay EMS director David Watson estimate between 350-400 miles of roads were affected in some form with bridges impassable. FEMA recently said the road system sustained over $2 million in damages.
It’s been a very difficult time for our entire county. FEMA has been in our county doing personal property and road assessments, hopefully they will grant private property funding.
Judge Johnson asks residents to please be patient with the road crews and they will be on your road soon to make necessary repairs.
