Over 150 cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in Clay County over the last seven days and 215 in 14 days, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
The largest number of positive cases comes from the Clay County Detention Center with 80 cases reported (see related story).
On the brighter side of this outbreak, 109 cases have been reported as recovered by the health department.
Christie Green, Director of Public Health for the Cumberland Valley District, says Clay has a critical community incidence rate.
“This means we have a high spread of COVID-19 in our community and are in the ‘red zone’,” she said.
The 7-Day incidence is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past 7 days, divided by 7 to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population, and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.
Clay’s positivity rate has it at one of the highest in the state right now as Clay has nearly 300 active cases.
With the outbreak of cases, the community is seeing an impact.
The Clay County school system continued virtual learning for another week as Superintendent William Sexton is waiting for a decline in cases to resume in person learning.
“We’re seeing the number of staff and students starting to decline,” he told board members during a virtual ZOOM meeting Monday night. “If this trend continues, we are hoping to resume in person attendance soon.”
The virus also struck The Enterprise as two employees test positive. It’s been a challenge for the newspaper over the last two weeks as staff has quarantined yet continued to keep the county abreast of news coverage.
“It’s been a challenge like we’ve never seen before in our industry,” said Nolan Group Newspaper Vice-President of Operations Glenn Gray said. “I want to commend The Enterprise on battling through this and keeping our community informed daily through our website and newspaper with vital news.”
Numerous business owners around town reported a decrease in the usual participants of trick or treaters on Halloween. Many people visited families only due to the virus outbreak.
Green and other officials are hoping Election Day doesn’t spark another outbreak of the virus as all 20 precincts in the county were open.
County Clerk Beverly Craft said all precinct workers were following COVID-19 guidelines, wearing masks and sanitizing the areas.
“I can’t thank those serving as precinct officers enough for working this election,” she said.
Craft also said that well over 1,000 people came to the administration building for early voting.
To help curb the spread of the virus, Green urges all citizens to practice social distancing, wear a mask and sanitize accordingly.
“Following all COVID-19 safety guidelines is the only way we are going to see a reduction in the number of cases here in Clay County,” she said.
