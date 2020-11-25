Just under half of Clay County’s 890 positive COVID-19 cases have occurred during the month of November, according to statistics from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
360 confirmed cases have been reported from Nov. 1 through November 25. Of those, 168 are affiliated with an outbreak at the Clay County Detention Center among inmates and staff.
During that same time frame two deaths have also been reported associated with COVID in the county.
The CVDHD reports 213 recovered during the same time frame.
Clay currently has 395 active COVID cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.