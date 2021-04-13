(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Perseverance. That’s the message being pushed by Coach Jason Rice as his Tiger Softball team (3-4) has been injury bitten and facing a bumpy ride to begin the season. “We’ve had some injuries, but our younger kids have stepped up and done extremely well considering,” said Jason Rice.
“We’ve had very limited practice time and varsity game situations. The younger girls that we’ve asked to step into key positions missed their middle school season due to COVID. Now they’re being asked to play Varsity right off, and they’re transitioning very well. I’m proud of each of these girls.”
Clay County is fresh off the heels of three wins in their last four games, after a rough 0-3 start to the season. The Tigers defeated Owsley County, Knox Central, and McCreary Central to get back in the win column.
Knox Central – Multiple hits from multiple Tigers led Clay County to a smooth 12-5 victory over Knox Central. Led by Emma Deaton’s five hit performance, she and others each smacked the ball all over the field to collect 20 hits total for the Tigers. Chloe Bowling and Madison Curry pitched two and four innings in the contest, with Curry earning the win.
Ellie Finley – 3-4; Madison Curry – 2-5; Allie Phillips – 3-5; Emma Deaton – 5-5; Emma Tuttle – 2-5; Madison Jones – 4-4; Rachel Rice – 1-4.
McCreary Central – Clay County snagged a late lead to defeat McCreary Central 5-4 on Thursday evening. Clay trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth when Madison Jones would drill a double to score two runs, inching Clay ahead. Madison Curry got the win for Clay, allowing seven hits, striking out three, tossing all seven innings.
Ellie Finley – 1-3; Allie Phillips – 3-3; Emma Deaton – 2-3; Madison Jones – 1-3; Riley Tuttle – 1-3.
Breathitt County – Clay only mustered five hits in a 10-0 defeat, falling to Breathitt County on Friday evening. Four errors were the thorn in Clay’s side, as Breathitt only had four hits, but five runs to show for it. Madison Curry took the loss for the Tigers, tossing all seven innings, striking out two in the process.
Ellie Finley – 1-2; Madison Curry – 1-1; Allie Phillips – 1-2; Emma Deaton – 1-2; Emma Tuttle – 1-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.