Growing up poor doesn’t mean you can’t be successful.
Local businessman Morris Thompson has authored a book titled, “The Poor, Wise, Hillbilly” that will be available in coming days.
The book’s subtitle is, “Use the secrets of this poor, wise Hillbilly to build a blessed, prosperous and successful life and make your dreams come true.”
Thompson said he’s always thought about writing a book and decided to because he wants children today to understand they can overcome obstacles to achieve their dreams.
“I’ve based my life on Ecclesiastes 4:13, ‘Better is a poor and a wise child than an old and foolish king, who will no more be admonished’ that’s the basis for my book,” he said. “I want kids today to know they can reach their dreams even if they’re poor.”
Morris was born and raised in the Goose Rock area of Clay County.
“I am from Moses Branch and lived in a holler,” he said. “I know what it’s like not to have nothing. I dreamed of getting a job and I knew I’d have to go to Ohio or work in the coal mines. I didn’t want to work in the mines.”
Thompson learned the cable television trade and later started his own company to provide service to residents in Clay County.
“It’s an interesting story how all that got started,” Thompson said. “I tell that story in my book. It was something very small that got me started.”
The book has three points Thompson wants kids today to learn: 1. To Smile. 2. Honesty and 3. To Work, Work, Work.
“I believe in this day and time that’s the most important principles you can have,” he said.
The soft bound book is nearly 150 pages and is priced at $9.95.
The book will be sold through the Clay County Historical Society at clayfamilies.org and at R&S Variety, Quickie Market and the Clay County Clerk’s office within the next week.
