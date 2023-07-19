I would like to wish happy belated birthday to Mary France was on July 11th. Happy belated birthday to my sister-in-laws Kim Bowling hers was July 12th. And Linda Anderson was the 17th. Happy belated birthday to Paul Mitchell was on July 13th. Happy belated birthday to Bradley Smith was on July 15th. Happy belated birthday to Jody Smith was on July 17th. Happy belated birthday to Jimmy Lewis was on July 18th. Happy belated birthday to Diane Baker Hera was July 18th.
Happy birthday to Sally Dezarn on July 19th. Happy birthday to Betty Jones on July 19th. Happy birthday to Kayla Carpenter on July 20th.
Fix a broken sun glasses. The screw that connects the arm of your sunglasses with the frame came loose and disappeared. To the rescue? Line up the arm where it attaches to the frame and insert a small piece of a toothpick where the screw is suppose to go. It makes them wearable until you can get a replacement screw!
Prepping for a family reunion or a party have you feeling overwhelmed? Give yourself an instant feeling good by wrapping your arms around yourself and give yourself a hug! This move is proven to decrease levels of the stress hormone cortisol a s stimulate the release of calming oxytocin so you feel more relaxed in seconds.
The hot weather can sap the body’s production of painkilling endorphins, easing the risk of headaches. But studies have shown that stretching neck muscles for 1 minute every half hour stimulates acupuncture points to encourage endorphin release and cut the risk of headaches in half. Simply drop your left ear toward your left shoulder until you feel a pull down the right side of your neck and hold for 30 seconds: repeat on the other side. That’s from the experts.
White Hall Baptist Church is having a cookout after church Sunday July 23rd. Everyone welcome.
May God bless you and your family.
Love, Kathleen
