Volunteers of America in conjunction with the Cumberland Valley District Health Department, AdventHealth and the Clay County Board of Education, will present Ohio Valley Wrestling Friday, September 17th at Clay County High School.
Admission will be free for the "Take 1 For The Team" vaccination drive event. Starting at 5:30 p.m. will be outdoor food and vaccines with wrestling getting underway at 7 p.m.
On site vaccinations have the chance to win $500 if they get vaccinated or can show proof of vaccination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.