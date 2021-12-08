A fight between two teams during a girls’ high school basketball game in Perry County last week has led to the suspension of several players and an assault charge against one of the assistant coaches, who is also the Owsley County sheriff.
State Police at the Hazard Post said on Friday evening, Feb. 3, troopers responded to Perry County Central High School on an assault complaint that occurred during a girls’ high school basketball game with Owsley County.
During a fight between players in the third quarter, the KSP alleges Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch, who is also part of the coaching staff for Owsley County High School, assaulted one of the players. An arrest warrant was issued by Perry District Court on Tuesday, charging Lynch with fourth-degree assault, which is punishable by up to a year in jail, if found guilty.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, Lynch had not yet been served with the warrant.
The superintendent of Owsley County Schools, Dr. Tim Bobrowski, released a statement to WYMT-TV in Hazard, Wednesday afternoon.
“An incident occurred during a December 3rd varsity girls’ basketball game at Perry Central High School between Perry Central High School and Owsley County High School. Owsley County is fully complying with (the) KHSAA’s recommendations. The Owsley County Varsity Girls’ Assistant Coach [Lynch] was suspended for one game. Per KHSAA’s recommendations, both teams have suspended four student athletes for two games.”
The KSP says the incident remains under investigation, and more charges could be forthcoming.
