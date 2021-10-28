Pamela Hoskins, 66, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, October 26th, 2021.
Pamela was born in Manchester, KY on March 17, 1955, a daughter of the late Edna Pearl Mae and Frank Hoskins.
She is survived by her children: David Belk and wife Lisa of London, Andrew Johnson and wife Chelsea of Prestonsburg, James Sizemore and wife Tracy of London, Angela McQueen and husband Shane McQueen of London.
Pamela is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Larry Hoskins of Somerset, Gary Hoskins of Michigan, Colene Hoskins of Indiana, and Suzanne Hoskins of Indiana; and by 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
