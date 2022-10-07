Pamela Sue (Burns) Harms, age 62, wife of Larry Harms of London, Kentucky passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Saint Joseph London Hospital. She was the mother of Amy Jo Gabel and husband Chris of Smyrna, Tennessee, and Brad Smith of London, Kentucky; the daughter of Joe L. Burns of Oneida, Kentucky; the sister of Donald Burns of Aldie, Virginia, and Earl Burns of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was also blessed with four grandchildren, Bryce and AnnaBeth Smith of Manchester, Kentucky, and Nathan and and Rylie Gabel of Smyrna, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy (Owens) Burns. She was a Realtor and member of The Creek Church of London, Kentucky.
Funeral services for Pamela Sue (Burns) Harms will be conducted Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Trevor Barton officiating. Burial will follow at Squire Hensley Cemetery in Oneida, Kentucky. The family of Pamela Sue (Burns) Harms will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Sunday, October 9, 2022.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Chris Gabel, Alan Putman, Adam Putman, Zech Siler, Brad Smith, and Andrew Jarvis
Honorary pallbearers will be: Bryce Smith and Nathan Gabel
