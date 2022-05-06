Pangie Niketta Smallwood age 33 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday – May 3, 2022 in Manchester, Kentucky. She was born on Saturday – July 23, 1988 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Donald Ray and Pamela Kay Smith Smallwood. She is survived by her children; Landon Smallwood and Peyton Ghent, her father; Donald Ray Smallwood and her mother; Pamela K. Smallwood, her aunt Vera Doty and these brothers and sisters; Brandon Smallwood, James Smallwood, Matthew Smallwood, Crystal Smallwood and Jennifer Smallwood and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Cleveland and Jessielean Smith.
Graveside services for Pangie Niketta Smallwood will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday – May 6, 2022 at the Smith Cemetery in the Mud Lick Community with Rev. Dave Balmer presiding. Burial will be in the Smith Cemetery in the Mud Lick Community. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.
The family requests that donations be made to the Rominger Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
