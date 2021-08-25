(BARBOURVILLE, Ky.) – Clay County begins their season at 0-1, falling 30-22 to the Knox Central Panthers in their season opener at Union College on Saturday night.
Games against the Panthers used to result in massive blowouts. The Tigers had numerous chances to not only play with Knox County, but win the game.
Damian Duff and Adam Collins did the scoring for the Tigers, as Duff ran for two touchdowns, while Collins received one courtesy of Tate Rice (21-34, 169yds, 1 TD).
Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore feels that despite the loss, Clay County showed plenty to remain optimistic about. “I thought we played throughout the course of the game,” said Sizemore. “It is always tough to open the season, especially when you have two evenly matched quality teams going at it.”
Sizemore loved the effort the Tigers shown, as it was evident from start to finish. “Our kids played hard for the entirety of the game,” said Sizemore. “There are a lot of positives that we can build upon during practice this week, but we have to be willing to get right back out there and get back to work on improving and moving forward into the season.”
Knox burnt the Tigers on deep pass plays over the top, scoring in the third quarter to take the lead for good. Missed tackles and nerves played into the Tigers demise. “We always seem to improve as the season progresses,” said Sizemore. “We can constantly refine and improve on what we do, and the end product has generally been better than we begin. We gave great effort, and the things that hurt us were things that happen to every team over the course of the season. We had guys that made their first varsity start and it takes a little bit of time to catch up to the speed of the game.”
While many were quick to point out the close loss, this is a culture shift for the Tigers says coach Sizemore. “Our kids are buying in, working extremely hard, and growing within our schemes,” he said. “We did not look at ourselves going into the game as being inferior to our opponent in any way and our kids showed up and played with that mindset from the opening kickoff. We competed down to the end and I am extremely proud of them in that regard.”
A play here, a play there, and it could’ve been a different outcome. Sizemore isn’t letting that affect the Tigers. “A handful of plays could have tilted that game in either way and when you put two teams together like that, it’s usually the case,” he said. “Losing is never fun, and I am not sure I ever want to say there is a good loss, but it is a great opportunity to grow because we had to get out there and push ourselves against quality competition and that will ultimately make us a better team over the long haul. I feel good with where our football program is right now, our kids came out thinking that we could win, and played with the effort and intensity that it takes to win a game like that. Some plays didn’t go our way but that is football and that’s why you play the game and if you let it, it will make you better in the long run. We are on the rise as program, I think the days of easy wins coming against the Tigers are over and that is a testament to the kids and coaches in our program over the last couple of years working to be the best that we can be, and we are going to keep that effort going moving forward.”
Tate Rice – 21-34, 169yds, 1TD. Trevor Spurlock – 19 rushes, 89yds; Damian Duff – 4 rushes, 14yds, 2 TD’s; Tate Rice – 7 rushes, 29yds; Adam Collins – 1 rush, 10yds. Zach Saylor – 5 rec, 80yds; Adam Collins – 10 rec, 49yds; Tyson Wagers – 3 rec, 21yds; Brady Wolfe – 2 rec, 15yds; Lucas Allen – 1 rec, 4yds. Zach Saylor – 1 interception; Damian Duff – 1 fumble recovery
