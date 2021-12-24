Nobody thought the Christmas Parade could get any better than last year. With that motivation behind them organizer Danielle Collins had the goal of making this year’s parade even better!
On Friday night they did just that as those in attendance said it topped last year’s event.
“Our town understood the assignment, it was a magical night for Manchester,” said Ashton Perry. “Everyone worked so hard, and it showed! I was overwhelmed with the turnout and all the families and children yelling merry Christmas and waving as we rode by on our float.”
Collins said she too was overwhelmed at the turnout and participation.
“I woke up Saturday morning feeling blessed,” she said. “Our heart is definitely in bringing the community together, promoting our businesses and county. Thank you to all who decorated their floats, ATVs, and vehicles. I know it’s hard work. A special thanks to our law enforcement and volunteer firefighters for directing traffic. Again, thank you to all that made this parade a successful one!”
