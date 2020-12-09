Organizers say it was the best Christmas Parade that’s ever been held in Manchester.
Those were the words of co-organizers Danielle Collins and Jamey Mills following what many agreed was a fabulous event Saturday afternoon.
“We had a great turn out and everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves,” said Collins.
Mills agreed and said none of this would have been possible without the support of the committee, those participating and everyone in attendance.
“We can’t thank everyone enough for what they did to support us in putting on this parade for Manchester/Clay County,” Mills said.
The highlight of the parade was The Grinch working its way through the parade, portrayed by Collins’ sister Melanda Sizemore.
“She did an outstanding job,” Collins said. “We (the committee) had no idea she was going to do this. It was a surprise to us and the crowd really enjoyed her. It was a wonderful idea and it’s led to us expanding on next year’s parade with more characters.”
Maggie Napier was in attendance and had this to say, “The Grinch stole the show!”
“She really did,” Collins said. “Melanda will forever be the Grinch in the Christmas parade!”
The parade committee would also like to thank 90th District State Representative Derek Lewis for serving as the Grand Marshal.
