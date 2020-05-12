Three local businesses are recognizing essential employees with a ceremony Thursday.
AdventHealth of Manchester, First National Bank and The Enterprise are sponsoring the drive-thru parade for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Clay County High School.
“We can’t thank our essential employees enough for what they’re doing for our county during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said AdventHealth CEO Chris Self.
First National Bank CEO Luke Shepherd said he couldn’t agree more with honoring the essential workers.
“These people have worked tirelessly day in and day out to make sure we’ve had the things we need through this crisis,” Shepherd said. “This is just a small token of us showing our appreciation for them.”
In this week’s issue is a sign sponsored by the three businesses that those attending are asked to display.
“We have a place for those in attendance to write-in the name of the employee/business they would like to recognize during this event,” Enterprise Publisher Mark Hoskins said.
The community is asked to meet and line up at the Clay County High School parking lot. The parade will begin there and go to the IGA parking lot in Manchester Square.
