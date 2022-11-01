Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Taylor Parker age 18 of Manchester early Monday morning October 31, 2022 at approximately 2:34 AM. The arrest occurred on South Main St. in London after Deputy France observed a blue Chevrolet Blazer traveling 30 mph over the speed limit in north London in the city limits. A traffic stop was conducted where Deputy France noted observing a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the vehicle. He and Deputy Drew Wilson conducted an investigation on the driver determining that he was under the influence. In addition, it was noted that he was in violation of intermediate driver's licensing guidelines. Taylor Parker was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit; reckless driving; intermediate licensing violations. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

