Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Taylor Parker age 18 of Manchester early Monday morning October 31, 2022 at approximately 2:34 AM. The arrest occurred on South Main St. in London after Deputy France observed a blue Chevrolet Blazer traveling 30 mph over the speed limit in north London in the city limits. A traffic stop was conducted where Deputy France noted observing a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the vehicle. He and Deputy Drew Wilson conducted an investigation on the driver determining that he was under the influence. In addition, it was noted that he was in violation of intermediate driver's licensing guidelines. Taylor Parker was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit; reckless driving; intermediate licensing violations. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Vehicle flips in front of school
- Oneida man charged in parkway crash
- Shannon Jones
- London City Police officer killed by DUI driver
- Two former Clay men arrested in Laurel
- Selena Shepherd
- Halloween in Downtown Manchester
- Clay native joins CHI Saint Joseph
- Trick-or-Treat hours set
- Manchester man is wanted fugitive
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.