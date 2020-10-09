If you have outstanding warrants for fleeing from the police, parking crossways at Dairy Queen while under the influence is not the smartest thing you can do. But that’s exactly what a Red Bird man did.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint around 11:30 a.m. that two men were in the parking lot and it appeared one was taking his clothes off.
Deputies Paul Michael Whitehead and Dewey Grubb found the two men in a black truck parked in two parking spaces in front of the building.
When Whitehead approached the vehicle, he found Billy Wagers, 33, of Little Creek, who he immediately recognized as the man that fled from police nearly two months earlier. Wagers had outstanding warrants of arrest from an August 4thincident where he fled from Kentucky State Trooper Jarrod Smith. The chase started on Frank Bowling Road onto Ky. 66. Bowling then turned on Sugar Creek Road and went into the Red Bird Wildlife Management Area where he exited his vehicle and fled on foot.
Smith swore out warrants of arrest on charges of Fleeing and Evading Police (on foot), Fleeing and Evading Police (motor vehicle), Failure to Wear Seat Belts, No Registration Plates, Failure to Register Transfer of Vehicle, Operating on a Suspended License, Reckless Driving, Disregarding a Traffic Stop and Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, according to court records.
A passenger in the Wagers vehicle at the restaurant, Barry Ruth, 42, of Manchester, was charged with public intoxication.
