(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – There’s simply nothing better than getting that first win under your belt. That’s exactly what Coach Gemma Parks and the Clay County Lady Tigers did on Monday evening, defeating the visiting Whitley County Colonels 57-52 in a thrilling back-and-forth contest.
Led by senior Mackenzie Sizemore’s 16-point, 15 rebound double-double effort, Clay County looked like a night and day different team than last season. High-octane defensive effort, and fast-paced transition play have changed the aura around this team and have absolutely made things far more exciting.
Both teams were knotted up at 13-13 after a frantic first quarter, with Clay County eventually carrying a 27-25 lead into halftime. It was shaping up to be down to the wire, and it was exactly that. Clay County stepped up big in the fourth quarter to outscore Whitley 18-13 to bring home the victory.
Strong performances by senior Jaylen Combs (10pts) and freshman Lauryn Sizemore (15pts) helped aid Sizemore with the scoring, as did Julia Collins seven points and Sydney Jones five. Brooke Dezarn rounded things out with five of her own.
Coach Parks was so caught in the moment she nearly forgot it was her first win.
“To be honest I didn’t even think about it being my first win as the Lady Tigers head coach,” said Parks. “I just knew this was a very big game for us as the media had us ranked alongside Whitley County preseason. After I realized this was my first win, it just felt great to start everything on a positive note.”
Parks was also very proud of her team, who put forth a fantastic effort in the first game of the season.
“I am very proud of my girls, they played hard and battled the entire game,” said Parks. “We made plenty of mistakes and knew we would, but we have emphasized for the girls to make up for those on the defensive end of the court. The girls are learning and still adjusting.”
Her girls answered the call on the defensive end, as they forced Whitley into 18 turnovers, and out rebounded the Lady Colonels 42-39. For a team that’s been typically undersized, that’s a stat to be happy with.
All in all, it was a great night for the Lady Tigers. Parks says the goal remains to improve and learn each and every game. “We have some strides to make, but I’m confident in these girls,” said Parks. “We appreciated our fan base so much, the atmosphere and energy the fans had was great and it really helped motivate our girls to play harder. We are excited to keep going.”
Clay County will square up with McCreary Central on December 2nd in their next contest.
Mackenzie Sizemore – 16pts; Lauryn Sizemore – 15pts; Jaylen Combs – 10pts; Julia Collins – seven pts; Sydney Jones – five pts; Brooke Dezarn – four pts.
