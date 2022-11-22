Manchester Tourism Director Tim Parks was recently recognized by a group of his peers.
Parks received the Kentucky Travel Industry Association 2022 Emerging Leader Award at their conference.
The director was emotional when talking about the award.
“I can’t even put into words what this means to me and our Tourism Commission,” he said. “We work so hard to bring events and to help Manchester/Clay County grow and become a tourist destination. To say I’m shocked is a major understatement.”
Parks says the award would not have been possible without the support of the Tourism Commission and the help of his peers.
“I have to thank the Tourism Commission and city of Manchester for allowing me to work and try to better our community,” he said. “I also want to thank Jeff Crowe and Troy Beam who took me under their wing and ask nothing in return. I owe so much thanks to so many people.”
