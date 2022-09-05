Parlee W. Parman, age 77 departed this life on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Laurel Heights Nursing Home in London, Kentucky. She was born on Tuesday, November 21, 1944 in Manchester to Toulman and Helen (Bundy) White. She was a secretary of the Department of Surface Mining and Reclamation and she was a member of the Lick Fork Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of Gideons International Ladies Auxillary.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Brandon White Parman and wife April and one grandson: Noah Chase Parman. Also surviving are one brother and two sisters: Larry White and wife Nancy; Carol Dobson and husband Doug; and Mary Betty Calhoun.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Toulman and Helen White and her husband: Jerry Parman.
Funeral Services for Parlee W. Parman will be conducted on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Gary Kirby and Bradley Wilson will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Laurel River Cemetery in London, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday evening after 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
