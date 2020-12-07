Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 6, 2020 at approximately 7:30 Am Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested Christopher Dale Collins, 47 of Crawfish Road. The arrest occurred when Chief Deputy Jones was dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious male subject at a residence off of Crawfish Road. Upon arrival, Chief Deputy Jones made contact with the subject and through verification with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had an active Parole Violation Warrant. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Christopher Dale Collins, 47 was charged with:
• Serving Parole Violation Warrant
