(Editor’s Note: This article by Danny Finley originally appeared in the Fall & Winter edition of the Clay County Ancestral News. You can purchase past copies of the CCAN at clayfamilies.org. This is Part 1 of 4 that will appear on consecutive days.)
I can think of no better analogy to begin this story than the words of noted author and philosopher, Will Durant: “ Civilization is a stream with banks. The stream is sometimes filled with blood from people killing and stealing and shouting and doing things historians usually record, while on the banks, unnoticed, people build homes, make love, raise children, sing songs, write poetry and even whittle statues.”
While I am certain Durant was writing of a metaphorical stream, the events that occurred in the dark of night Monday, May 30th, 1938, and the people who gathered up and down the banks of Horse Creek at dawn the next morning, are as real as the stream that meanders from Pigeon Roost, down through the communities of Sibert and Hima today.
Many residents of these communities, some only children at the time, vividly remember as the news of the devastating tragedy spread to nearby homes and throughout the small mining communities of Morning Glory, Hima, Sibert, and Crawfish. By Tuesday afternoon the local paper reported the story:
Mother and Seven Children
Drown in Clay County Flood
A Cloudburst over Toby’s Branch, a small tributary of Horse Creek in Clay County swept away a small house on the bank of the stream and drowned eight of its ten inhabitants at about 2 o’clock in the morning. Five of the missing bodies have been recovered from the raging waters of the ordinarily gentle mountain stream.
They are Bertha Salyers, 15; Georgia Mae Salyers, 13; Walter Salyers, 12; Emmanuel Thompson, 4 and Pearlie Thompson, 18 months.
Those whose bodies were not found are: Mrs. Dallas Thompson, 40; Ms. Nannie Salyers, 18 and Woodrow Salyers, 8.
Bob Thompson, husband of the missing woman, and father and step-father of the children stated that he heard thunder and rain shortly after midnight. When he placed his feet on the floor, he found several inches of water. Calling to Claude Salyers, 17 who also survived the catastrophe, he started to light a lamp, when suddenly the house was struck by a terrific torrent of water, crashing in the roof and tearing the building to bits. He knew nothing more until he came to in the muddy flats on Horse Creek, some little distance below.
The bodies were discovered entangled in the wreckage, badly bruised, with broken necks and were removed to the home of a nearby neighbor while the search of the swirling currents continued with grappling hooks and nets.
All of the dead were colored people.
The death certificates for Dallas Salyers Thompson and each of her seven children seem to question as much as clarify the tragic events which occurred that dark night many years ago on Horse Creek. One by one, eight times, the official documents record the cause of death: Dallas Thompson . . . Drowned in a Water Spout or Cloud Burst . . . , Nannie Salyers .. . Drowned in a Water Spout or Cloud Burst . . . , Emmanuel Thompson, Drowned in a Water Spout or Cloud Burst . . . ?
George Harris, a young coal miner twenty-two years old at the time and a lifelong resident of Crawfish, clearly remembers the aftermath of the tragedy.
“It had to come down from above. The bottoms were full of water all up and down through there but where the house was it was as dry as it could be. I know that’s hard to believe”. There was a huge hole in the ground where the house was, about eight feet wide.
It had to come down from above!” Reda House and others recall the kitchen of the small mountain home was left partially intact.
“The kitchen table was sitting there with the dishes and plates on the table still in place as if they had never been touched. If only they had been in the kitchen they may have survived.”
Claude Salyers, who escaped the tragedy with his step-father Robert, is remembered to have had the baby in his arms. As he attempted to escape the small home the door ripped the young child from his grasp and she was lost in the raging torrent, a burden he would carry the rest of his life. The mother of the children was said to have been found nearly a mile downstream behind the present day Roberts home near the low water bridge at Add School Road.
Today it is still difficult to comprehend how the tiny Horse Creek tributary that is Toby Branch could ever be capable of producing such destruction. It is ironic that the small pool created by Toby Branch andHorse Creek was the favorite swimming hole for the boys in the small mining community. The girls didn’t get to swim in the Toby Hole according to Roxie Davidson Gregory, “we had our own swimming hole”. Hughie Napier, who recalled the tragedy, may have witnessed a similar event which might offer clues to the terrible events which occurred that night.
As a young boy in another part of Clay County, he recalls nearly continuous thunder and lightning that just seemed to hang in the dark ominous clouds at the head of the hollow. A few minutes later as he watched, a huge wall of water tumbled toward their small mountain farm. As the raging wall entered the flats and bottom lands the waters spread and passed without damage to the home and outbuildings but left the corn field flattened and swept away nearly everything in its path. In modern times I recall only one event such as this occurring in Clay County. Mrs. Priscilla Riley of Morning Glory, whose father was instrumental in the formation of the Lily Grove Baptist Church, stated that some of the victims were found entangled in the trees and bushes along the banks of Horse Creek. She graciously directed me to the Jim Birch Cemetery, the colored cemetery in the area located on Hannah Branch behind the present-day campground at the mouth of Crawfish. Dallas Gipson Salyers Thompson and her seven children rest peacefully in a common grave near the back of the cemetery, a single grave large enough for all eight of the simple wooden caskets. As you enter the cemetery, turn to the right then walk as far as you can go. The grave can be identified by its sunken indentation.
Continued for part two on April 16th.
