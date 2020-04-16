(Continued from part one posted on April 15th)
Ambrose Salyers, the first husband of Dallas Gipson, had lived and worked the coal mines and camps in Perry and Leslie Counties. Like many others, he and Robert Thompson lived and traveled where they could find available work, in or near the mining camps.
In fact, Robert Thompson often boarded in the Salyers household, a common practice at the time.6 Robert and Dallas had moved from Perry County to Clay County after their marriage. Mrs. Riley indicated that after the tragic events on Horse Creek, Robert Thompson moved to Ohio and later settled in Beattyville, Kentucky.
Nannie Salyers’ death certificate names as a husband, Archie Kimp. I have no other information regarding that relationship. Claude Salyers remained in Clay County and died here in 1987.
Claude is fondly remembered as having operated the movie house located at Hima, near the mouth of Crawfish and he later ran a movie house out of his home on Barbourville Road. Movies were one of the main attractions of the mining communities. These and the magic shows that often traveled the coal camp circuit offered opportunities for entertainment and social interaction, a brief escape from the drudgeries of life in the camps. At least three movie houses are reported to have operated on Horse Creek during the coal-mining era. The community of Sibert even boasted a skating rink owned and operated by Arthur Hibbard. Without hesitation, Ray and Roxie Gregory and Carl and Ruby Hibbard all remember the old Westerns as standard fair for an afternoon of entertainment during the late thirties.
The local paper provides us with a glimpse into the past with this promotion: . . . “Powder Smoke Range” with Hoot Gibson, Harry Carey, Boats Mallory, Bob Steel and many others who are favorites. This is a Western feature that boasts more Western stars than any other picture ever produced. Try that with a hot dog from Pearl Roberts restaurant at the mouth of Greasy and it just didn’t get much better than that. The best hot dog on Horse Creek according to Reda House. The restaurant was located near where the Horse Creek Holiness Church sits today. The three taverns in the area closed with the vote in nineteen thirty-six which prohibited the sale of alcohol in the county. Upper and Lower Horse creek voted heavily in favor of the proposal while Pigeon Roost voted to retain the taverns and the legal sales of alcohol.
Many found work outside the dark confines of the mine in the rail yards, the stores, restaurants, taverns and movie theaters that seemed to spring up with everynew mine opening. Often these were owned and operated by the coal companies themselves. Mining companies often issued their own money of sorts or scrip. These scrip were designed and stamped by one of the many token manufacturers operating at time.
The coal camps on Horse Creek were no exception. In fact, during the period from 1918 to 1948 no less than fourteen coal companies which operated company stores and issued their own company scrip have been documented in the coal mining communities of Hima, Sibert and Crawfish. A great number of these were locally owned. This consolidation of ownership, finance, and commerce, in addition to company owned housing, created monopolies of sorts, yielding considerable leverage to the mine owners and their operators. The scourge of the company store, popularized by the Tennessee Ernie Ford tune “Sixteen Ton”, and examined in great detail in many historical works, has been thoroughly documented in other areas but not quite as well in Clay County. One reason might very well be that the companies were locally owned and operated and the relationship between labor and management was more mutually beneficial.
The local operators needed workers and the local men neededjobs. Make no mistake, Silk Stocking Row did exist, it just wasn’t as silky as in some of the larger coal camps further east. Homes in the camps were generally built in rows and Silk Row was a term used by miners in the camps when referring to the better housing in which the owners and superintendants lived.
The miners on Horse Creek usually lived in two or three room houses. Some coal camps on Horse Creek also operated boarding houses.
With the growing demand for coal, the economic depression of the thirties and the presence of the high quality, nearly smokeless coal seam embedded at Horse Creek, forty inches thick in places, the area was poised to rival the county seat of nearby Manchester as the economic powerhouse of the county. In fact, it was the growing demand for cheap energy, the readily- available supply of cheap labor and the presence of the high quality Horse Creek Coal that helped fuel the economic engine of Clay County for nearly 50 years.
Horse Creek can back its claim as the economic center of the county during this era. Hughes Horse Creek Coal Company at Sibert along with the coal mining operation at Panama on Beech Creek share the title as being the largest coal operation in Clay County, each reporting two hundred and seventy five employees.
Other notable employers in the area were Clay County Coal Company, Hima, 125 employees, White Coal Company, Hima, 100 employees, and Gregory Branch Coal Company, Sibert, 100 employees. Most local operations generally employed between twenty and forty men. Some of these mining operations were short lived with a few such as Clay County Coal Company operating at Hima for nearly ten years.
Horse Creek natives James Phillips, Ray Gregory and M.C. Edwards have in their collections actual scrip issued by American Bituminous Coal Company, Sibert, KY one of the earlier coal companies located in the Sibert community, and The Morning Glow Coal Company, Hima, KY which operated in the late thirties at Hima.
A few of the early coal families such as the Shackelford’s, Buchanan’s and McNamara’s, better known to the locals as the Buckhannon’s and McNamrie’s, have faded with the passage of time but a discussion of early coal companies reveals familiar names associated more with the area today. Families such as Stewart, Marcum, White and Lewis just to name a few. Sibert, the mining community located just up the road from Hima, actually gets its name from the train station located there, the station being named after long-time resident, Dan Sibert.10 According to Carl and Ruby Hibbard, one of the early Buckhannon’s is buried in the woods on the hill behind their home at Hima. Moses Lewis, grandfather to Reda House, is one of the more prominent early bank mine operators in the area and is instantly remembered by nearly everyone.
He was apparently very influential in the local community, amassing considerable property, timber and mineral rights. He is especially noted for his donation of land to and his support of the Horse Creek Baptist Church.
Continued tomorrow April 17th for part three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.