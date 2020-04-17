(Continued from Part two posted April 16th)
Many found work outside the dark confines of the mine in the rail yards,the stores, restaurants, taverns and movie theaters that seemed to spring up with every new mine opening. Often these were owned and operated by the coal companies themselves. Mining companies often issued their own money of sorts or scrip. These scrip were designed and stamped by one of the many token manufacturers operating at time. The coal camps on Horse Creek were no exception. In fact, during the period from 1918 to 1948 no less than fourteen coal companies which operated company stores and issued their own company scrip have been documented in the coal mining communities of
Hima, Sibert and Crawfish.8 A great number of these were locally owned. This consolidation of ownership, finance, and commerce, in addition to company owned housing, created monopolies of sorts, yielding considerable leverage to the mine owners and their operators.
The scourge of the company store, popularized by the Tennessee Ernie Ford tune “Sixteen Ton”, and examined in great detail in many historical works, has been thoroughly documented in other areas but not quite as well in Clay County.
One reason might very well be that the companies were locally owned and operated and the relationship between labor and management was more mutually beneficial. The local operators needed workers and the local men needed jobs. Make no mistake, Silk Stocking Row did exist, it just wasn’t as silky as in some of the larger coal camps further east. Homes in the camps were generally built in rows and Silk Row was a term used by miners in the camps when referring to the better housing in which the owners and superintendants lived. The miners on Horse Creek usually lived in two or three room houses. Some coal camps on Horse Creek also operated boarding houses.
With the growing demand for coal, the economic depression of the thirties and the presence of the high quality, nearly smokeless coal seam embedded at Horse Creek, forty inches thick in places, the area was poised to rival the county seat of nearby Manchester as the economic powerhouse of the county. In fact, it was the growing demand for cheap energy, the readily- available supply of cheap labor and the presence of the high quality Horse Creek Coal that helped fuel the economic engine of Clay County for nearly 50 years. Horse Creek can back its claim as the economic center of the county during this era. Hughes Horse Creek Coal Company at Sibert along with the coal mining operation at Panama on Beech Creek share the title as being the largest coal operation in Clay County, each reporting two hundred and seventy five employees.
Other notable employers in the area were Clay County Coal Company, Hima, 125 employees, White Coal Company, Hima, 100 employees, and Gregory Branch Coal Company, Sibert, 100 employees. Most local operations generally employed between twenty and forty men. Some of these mining operations were short lived with a few such as Clay County Coal Company operating at Hima for nearly ten years. Nine Horse Creek natives James Phillips, Ray Gregory and M.C. Edwards have in their collections actual scrip issued by American Bituminous Coal Company, Sibert, KY one of the earlier coal companies located in the Sibert community, and The Morning Glow Coal Company, Hima, KY which operated in the late thirties at Hima.
A few of the early coal families such as the Shackelford’s, Buchanan’s and McNamara’s, better known to the locals as the Buckhannon’s and McNamrie’s, have faded with the passage of time but a discussion of early coal companies reveals familiar names associated more with the area today. Families such as Stewart, Marcum, White and Lewis just to name a few. Sibert, the mining community located just up the road from Hima, actually gets its name from the train station located there, the station being named after long-time resident, Dan Sibert.10 According to Carl and Ruby Hibbard, one of the early Buckhannon’s is buried in the woods on the hill behind their home at Hima. Moses Lewis, grandfather to Reda House, is one of the more prominent early bank mine operators in the area and is instantly remembered by nearly everyone. He was apparently very influential in the local community, amassing considerable property, timber and mineral rights. He is especially noted for his donation of land to and his support of the Horse Creek Baptist Church. Mining the Horse Creek Coal was very lucrative for several of the local owners and operators.
They and their families fared very well in turn supporting the local churches, schools and businesses in the area. A few did exceptionally well. In fact, thecommunity at Hima and Crawfish actually received its electricity from the coal companies that operated there in the thirties. At least on one side of Horse Creek anyway. One side of the river had electricity and the other was left in the dark. A refrigerator and ice made one fairly popular in the community. The coal company power station was located near where the Horse Creek Park is located today. In the words of George Harris who was quoted earlier, “If the coal company had electricity we had electricity. In the forties they started running electricity to everyone’s homes.”
While many of the owners and operators fared well, there was a certain degree of financial risk. Some owners faced financial ruin as the uneven coal beds were lost in the rolls and waves of rock and slate and water was nearly always a problem when mining the Horse Creek seams. A lot of good Horse creek coal lay below water level. Coal mining by its very nature is, always has been, and always will be a dangerous occupation. Great strides have been made in safety and working conditions inside the mines in recent years and advances in equipment and technology have transposed mining techniques today into more heavily regulated, efficient, equipment-dependent operations. The tradeoff for these gains has been massive consolidation within the industry.
This is far different than earlier times when men, muscle and mules provided the bulk of the manpower and the horsepower to bring the shiny black Horse Creek Coal to the surface and then to the rail yards for shipment to the market. Under the best of conditions coal mining is hard work, it is dirty, and it is dangerous. Under less than ideal conditions it is deadly. Many proud and honorablemen died in the dark on Horse Creek, not in the dark of night, but within the deep dark confines of a damp coal mine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.