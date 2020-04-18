(The conclusion-continued from the April 17th post)
A price far too high to pay when one’s only reward for an honest days work was an honest days
pay: Jimmie Lawson, 18 died recently from injuries when a huge shower of dirt and slate fell on him while mining in the vicinity of his home on Horse Creek, .. . Willie Goins 24, married son of Dan Goins died Wednesday at 12:16 P.M. at the Pennington Hospital, of injuries received in the White Bros. Coal Co. mine at Hima, . . . Jarvis Lee Walker (Colored) was killed in the coal mine belonging to Wm. Marcum on Horse Creek , Tuesday . . .Jarvis was the son of Joe Walker of Manchester, . . . Gilbert Smith, 28 years old succumbed to injuries . . . when he was caught between two mine cars at the New Mary Francis Coal Co. at Hima and then this one; Bob Harris, 40 of Horse Creek, was killed Thursday, September 15, in the New Morning Glow Coal Mine, when a beam fell. . . crushed against the motor of a coal car. His brother George, also of Horse Creek, was working with him at the time of the accident. Mr. Harris leaves surviving him his widow and six children.
George Harris brought his brother Robert to the outside of the mine. Four years later, in forty-two, his family and the community would mourn again as the mine would claim his father Clint Harris. Yes, this is the same George Harris to whom I am graciously indebted for his contributions to this article.
While union activities in Harlan and a few other Eastern Kentucky counties are well documented; common lore holds that no union was ever organized in Clay County. Still, it just seems logical to assume with the mining activities on Horse Creek and the large number of mining related deaths and injuries that the area would attract the attention of Union organizers and sympathizers. It appears that in the late thirties at the height of Union activities in Eastern Kentucky that it did just that. Bryan Gregory has in his possession a ledger book of the White Coal Company.
He has allowed me to copy from this ledger an entry dated April 29, 1938, Hima, KY.
The local union of employees met April 29 and transcribed the following business. A motion was made and voted on secretly and carried by a majority vote that we would return every man his fees who wished to return his card and withdraw from the union.
Friday night May 6 was selected as the next meeting and afterward adjourned. On April 30th, 1938, a typed list was generated identifying sixty six miners by name who returned their union cards and were refunded or were to be refunded their union dues. Hand-written notes on the typed list indicate a refund of one dollar and twenty cents for nearly all of the miners. Nearly all those identified were residents of Horse Creek.
This seems to put to rest the commonly held notion that no union was ever organized in Clay County. I also find it interesting that this list further identifies many of these individual with handwritten notes: . . . brother-in-law of . . . , married to . . . , cousin of . . . , or lives at . . . .?
At that time in the late thirties mine owners and Union officials were embroiled in contentious negotiations.
Ray Gregory remembers his truck being stopped by armed officials and sent to Harlan by the Governor Chandler to maintain order there, and being told, “you boys probably don’t need to be over here, I believe I’d turn around and go back to the house.”
“They called us Scabs!” The mine owners had agreed to concessions with the union but balked at attempts by the union to enforce closed shop agreements. A closed shop agreement basically required employers to hire only union members and required employees to remain members of the union at all times to remain employed.
The next entry in the White Coal Company ledger dated Friday night, May 20, 1938, indicates the Union of White Coal Company Employees met and agreed to retain their officers from the previous year for the upcoming year. They voted to replace Clarence Hannon who had resigned from the mine committee and elected Sam Gregory. The next entry is rather contradictory to the previous meeting. The union voted not to refund union dues to those who had withdrawn from the union and instead voted that the treasury of the union would be used as a burial fund for members of the union only. It also voted to have the mine committee serve as the burial committee. The meeting adjourned and the next meeting was scheduled for Friday night May 27th, 1938.
I do not fully understand the reasons why the White Coal Company employees withdrew from the union. Considering the sentiments at the time; it could have been as simple as union officials wanting to strike and the men needing to work.
My research is incomplete in regard to the churches and schools in the area. The first colored students were taught in the commissary of the White Coal Company and later in a building near the railroad tracks below the campground at the mouth of Crawfish. Land for this building was acquired by the school board in a land swap with Gilbert “Bice” Gregory and wife Thelma Gregory, June 17, 1938. Mrs. Mattie Clark was the teacher and was assisted by Jim Birch, affectionately known throughout the community as “Fessor” Birch. The colored cemetery mentioned earlier bears his name. That particular building was apparently destroyed in a flood. The old Horse Creek School and the old Horse Creek Church suffered similar fates.
Horse Creek Church was rebuilt and then it was later moved back thirty feet to make way for the new road. The colored students may have attended classes briefly at the Add School building, later being transported to the B-School located in the current Chamber of Commerce Building and Welcome Center on the four lane in Manchester. Earl and Homer Hobbs are remembered to have driven buses to and from the area. According to Reda House colored students who wished to attend high school had to leave the area.
Some of the colored students from Clay County attended high school in Lincoln County. “There were usually around fifteen colored students, maybe twenty if the mines were going well.”
Other than subsistence farming and coal mining there were few opportunities for work during the depression era in Clay County. The Civilian Conservation Corps did provide work for many local men including Carl Hibbard, who drove a truck from the stone quarry at the Burchell farm near Memorial Gardens to the construction site of the new courthouse on Courthouse Hill. World War II was yet to come and the great migrations to the industrial north were only pipe dreams to a country mired in economic depression.
As you drive up the London Road today, past the communities of Hima, Crawfish, Sibert and Pigeon Roost there’s little left to tell the story of Horse Creek. Gone are the rails that once carried coal cars filled with the shiny Horse Creek coal. Gone are the strapping young boys who hopped rides on those cars down to Manchester and who spent summer days at the Toby Hole. Gone are the boarding houses and camps that had provided housing for hundreds of miners and their families. Blacktop has replaced the muddy trenches that once served as roads. Coal miners no longer walk those roads heading to work in the early morning dark and wives no longer walk to meet their coal blackened husbands in the evenings as children eagerly peek inside a lunchbox for an occasional treat, maybe even a moon pie or a chocolate bar. To them that coal black wasn’t dirt at all. It was a uniform. A suit to be worn as proudly as any from the finest tailors in world, for they were coal miners.
To some, these were good times. To many, these were hard times. But for most, this was just life on the banks of Horse Creek.
(Editor's Note: This is the conclusion of this story written by Danny Finley. It originally appeared in the Fall & Winter 2010 Clay County Ancestral News.)
