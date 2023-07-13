Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Allen Turner arrested Justin James Goforth age 27 of London on Wednesday morning July 12, 2023 at approximately 9:11 AM. The arrest occurred on Clear View Road, approximately 6 miles west of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a pickup truck blocking a portion of the traveled roadway and a male subject apparently passed out behind the wheel. Upon arrival at the scene deputies noted that the driver of a gray Ford F350 pickup was slumped over the steering wheel apparently passed out. This individual was awakened and an investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence. Justin James Goforth was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
